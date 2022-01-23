Peterborough RUFC won a high-scoring thriller with a last-minute penalty

Borough's Sam Cowles (right) contests a lineout against Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

It did look like an awful case of deja vu for Borough as they let slip a 33-20 lead to fall behind to two converted tries with just three minutes to go. They have suffered plenty of late agony in recent outings.

But yesterday they kept their composure to work their way back up the field to win a penalty which Byron Van Uden coolly converted to seal a 36-36 victory, a first win in four matches, and a first of 2022, for the city side.

Borough dominated the early part of the game and raced out to an 8-0 lead thanks to a Van Uden penalty and a Zak McClure try.

Borough's Miguel Alves carries the ball forward against Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.

The young Northamptonians side however got into the game and it needed a Ross Chamberlain try to give the hosts an 18-13 lead at half-time.

Borough started the second half slowly which allowed ONs, who are coached by former Borough man Phil Powell, to score a converted try to take the lead at 20-18.

Borough then began to make good ground particularly through their forwards with Michael Hall, Josh Myles and Stu Day making good runs. This led to Boro scoring two excellent tries with Rob Jacobs and Willis Ingleby dotting down.

But with the score 33-20 Borough were guilty of switching off thinking the game was won. ONs roared into life and scored two great converted tries themselves to take a slender lead into the last three minutes Thankfully this weekend Borough had a response. The win kept them fourth in the table.

Michael Hall on a break for Borough supported by Johnathon Hamilton (left) and Ross Chamberlain in the game against Old Northamptonians. Photo: David Lowndes.