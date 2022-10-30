Peterborough RUFC win as skipper claims a hat-trick of tries, but Peterborough Lions lose ahead of the big city derby next weekend
Peterborough RUFC have bounced back to form at just the right time.
The city side had lost two Regional Two East Midlands League games in a row before beating Towcestrians 48-25 at Second Drove on Saturday.
And Borough wleocmed some big hitters back into their team a week before the big city derby at Peterborough Lions next Saturday (November 5, 2.15pm).
Borough started well, but the visitors scored first with a long-range penalty. However this was quickly followed by Borough’s first try as Luke Swindells forced his way over from close range,
The rest of the half was a succession of traded trading tries. Captain George Offer, Tom Downer and Zac McClure all dotted down for the home side to give them a slender 22-18 lead at the break. Willis Ingleby converted one of the tries.
From the start of the second half Borough took control of the contest and never looked in any real trouble. More tries came as Offer complete his hat-trick, while Ross Chamberlain and Lance Charity added one each and Ingleby added three more conversions.
Borough were happy to get the win by 48-25, but they also left many points on the pitch after squandering decent attacking positions.
Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “It was good to get the win and having a few lads back such as Sam Crooks, George Offer,Josh Myles and Zac McClure made a big difference.
"We now switch our focus to the first game against Lions this coming Saturday. Neither side has been in the best of form, but I'm still expecting a tight game. “We know from last season form counts for nothing in this game as Lions beat us twice despite being well down the table. We will prepare as usual and hopefully come out with the win.”
Borough moved into the top half of the table with their win, while Lions remain winless and rock bottom after a 29-22 defeat at Olney.
Chris Diamond, Ben Wilkinson and Reece Kenton scored tries for Lions.