Peterborough RUFC were too flashy for their own good as they settled for a disappointing home draw

Action from Peterborough RUFC v Dronfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough required a successful penalty from the last kick of the game by Byron Van Uden to avoid defeat.

The city side are now third ahead of a trip to Lutterworth next Saturday (December 18), the final game before the Christmas break.

Manning said: “This game highlighted the frustrations we have had all season. Time and time again we just need a simple pass or for the ball to be kicked down the pitch, but instead we try to do something flashy and get ourselves in trouble.

“I am being very harsh on the guys, but I know we are capable of so much more. If they could stick to the game plan and structure for a whole game we can beat anyone in this league.

“But on a positive note we are half way through the season and we have played every other side once, and we are in third place which no one would have expected.”

Dronfield led 9-6 at the break after a kicking contest before the match opened up in the second period.

Dronfield scored the first try of the game to move 14-6 ahead with Van Uden responding with a penalty for 14-9.

A great individual try from Sam Crooks and a conversion saw Borough get their noses in front at 16-14, but a failed kick to touch led to a second Dronfield try leaving Van Uden to rescue a share of the spoils with the final kick after a tense finale.

Boro will be disappointed with the result as time and time again they took wrong options and couldn’t finish Dronfield off. The visitors were worth their draw though.

Peterborough Lions atre now next-to-bottom after a 29-7 defeat at home to Derby who leapfrogged Borough into second as a result.