Peterborough RUFC wary of in-form opposition, while Peterborough Lions look forward to a much better form in 2022

Peterborough RUFC head coach Shane Manning

Borough, who are fourth, host 11th placed Market Harborough at Fengate on Saturday (2.15pm), but the visitors beat both fifth-placed West Bridgeford and second-placed Kettering in their final two games of 2021.

“They were also 17-0 up after 15 minutes when we played them earlier in the season,” Borough head coach Shane Manning stated. “We then took control to win 32-17, but we will need to start better against a team that is now in very good form.

“For the second half of the season I’d like us to really improve on our set pieces and have our backs make the most of attacking opportunities when they are presented to them and we will be working a lot on these things at training.

“We have been as high as second in the league so opposition sides know they need to play well to beat us. “But we have a lot more improving to do as a side. The ability is there so we just need to keep working hard and hopefully fulfil the potential we have shown at times during the season.”

Next to bottom Peterborough Lions are hopeful of a much better second-half of the season after their pre-Christmas chances were wrecked by a horrific injury and unavailablity crisis.