Miguel Alves scored a try for Borough at Newbold. Photo: David Lowndes.

It finished 30-17 to Borough who completed back-to-back away wins to consolidate their fifth place In the Regional 2 East Midlands Division.

The first half was a messy affair with both sides failing to establish any control.

The hosts opened the scoring with a try which was quickly answered with a pair of penalty kicks from Borough's Byron Van Uden. Towards the end of the half stand-in captain Robert Moulds forced his way over for a unconverted try to give Borough an 11-7 half-time lead.

Nic Langton scored a try for Borough at Newbold. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough started the second half brightly and scored two great tries. First hooker Miguel Alves crashed over from the back of a dominant maul and then winger Nic Langton crossed after a pinpoint kick from fly-half Willis Ingleby found him unmarked out wide.

Borough, possibly thinking the game was won, switched off and allowed Newbold to kick a penalty and then claim a converted try to make for a tense finish with the score now 23-17 to the visitors.

But the city side held on and with the last play of the game Ross Chamberlain squeezed over in the corner to seal a four try-bonus point win.