Peterborough RUFC up to second and Peterborough Lions claim their first win, but both clubs suffer bad injuries

A try for Peterborough RUFC against Oadby. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was the city side’s third win in four matches, and means they now sit in second place in the table, behind 100 per centers Bedford Athletic.

Head coach Shane Manning was happy with his side’s performance, but admits the fact his team conceded four tries is a concern.

There was also bad news on the injury front, with winger Willis Ingleby now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone.

Action from Borough v Oadby. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The lads stuck to the game plan for the majority of the game which was pleasing and to score 55 points was also good, but we did concede four tries,” said Manning.

“We will keep striving for an 80-minute performance but every week we are improving which is all I can ask.

“Old Northamptonians (away on Saturday) are next up for us and they will be another step up so we will have to be ready.”

Against Oadby, Borough started well and soaked up early pressure from the visitors, who scored first with a penalty. From there on though Boro controlled the majority of the game and were up by 17-8 at half time after tries from Langton, Ryan Morris and Jacobs.

Action from Borough v Oadby at Second Drove. Photo: David Lowndes.

The second half carried on much the same as the first. Oadby did manage to score three more tries to go with their one one half try, but they were spread in between dominant periods for the home side as they ran in six more tries spread through the team.

The scorers were: skipper George Offer, James Stuffins, Jack Lewis, Langton and two more for Jacobs.

Jacobs also landed five conversions to give himself 25 points from the game.

Peterborough Lions recorded their first win of the Midlands One East season as they saw off Market Harborough 17-7.

But the gloss was taken off the victory by a serious ankle injury suffered early in the game by number eight Lewis Colledge.

The Lions had to shrug that incident off, and with a side that is starting to resemble their strongest selection, they slowly began take control of the game.

Harborough were fired up and also looking for their first win of the season, but it was the Lions who broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when hooker Ben Wilkinson smashed over, the try converted by fly half Sam Dumigan.

Both sides had chances before half time, but the Lions were looking more confident as the game went on.

The second half started as the first ended, with Lions utility player Matt Worrall Claire being rewarded for a period of confident play with a well worked try, once again converted by Dumigan.

Harborough lifted their game and bombarded the Lions defence, and they were rewarded with a converted try under the posts.

But it was a brief fightback, as Dumigan kicked a penalty to make it 17-7 and seal the win.

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “A win at last, however we can and will do a lot better.

“When our giant back row players become fit and able to play in three weeks’ time we shall see a bit more structure to our game with more of a front eight dominance.”