Peterborough RUFC Under 14s deliver their greatest performance to win a trophy, plus junior round-up

​Harry Bennett was the star of the show with two tries and two conversions, while Cayden Genovese and Jonty Anderson added a try apiece.

The under 16 girls came within a whisker of reaching the East Midlands Cup final, only to draw 31-31 at home to Ampthill. Borough were never ahead, but dug deep to score twice in the last four minutes, with Mima Mitchell clinching the draw two seconds from time.

Tilly Smyth (2) and Ruby Wadsley also scored tries, while Charlotte Badger kicked three conversions, but Ampthill did enough to get to the final.

The under 16 boys won 59-5 at Bedford in their first game for eight weeks.

Eddie Anderson bagged a second-half hat-trick of tries, while Charlie Janaway and Dan Hutton crossed twice. Further tries came from Ollie Burpitt and Ashton Fletcher. Hutton added seven conversions.

Ruby O’Dell was another hat-trick star as the under 14 girls won 47-5 at Kettering. Other tries came from Hollie Ratcliffe (2), Lexi Francis - her first for the club - Lyra Harris, Taya Murphy and Sophie Whitmore.

The under 13 boys won two, drew one and lost one game at the Eastern Counties championship at Shelford.