Peterborough RUFC still finding positives despite a fourth straight defeat of 2024, Lions beaten, Oundle and Thorney win

Flanker Mooki Tshepo (left) scored for Borough against Old Scouts. Photo: David Lowdes.

A young ​Borough VX featuring five players under 20 were beaten 35-10 by Northampton Old Scouts at Fengate.

That’s now four defeats in a row since the city side returned to competitive action following the Christmas break, but Manning refuses to get too downbeat.

"Yet again the effort was there and that's all I can ask of the lads,” Manning said. “We offer no excuses for our poor run of form, but there are positive signs for the future with some of youngsters starting to show promise.

"We have a long list of season-ending injuries to some of our more established players such as Robert Moulds(broken leg/ankle), Sam Crooks (torn ACL) and others, so we need to look to try to replace them and giving some of our younger players an opportunity will only benefit them and the club in the future.”

Remarkably despite losing 12 of their 17 league games Borough still sit in the top half of a very lopsided table. There are 23 points between fourth-placed Scouts and fifth-placed Kettering and a further 15 points back to sixth-placed Borough.

Scouts started brightly running in three tries for a 21-0 lead early on in the first half, but Borough were more than just spectators and were dominating the scrums thanks to a strong display from the front row of Aaron Throne, Dewi Pearce and Stu Day.

After some sustained pressure from the home side Callum Cruickshank scored Borough's first try after a break from workhorse number eight Zac McClure.

He shifted the ball to centre Ian Williams who managed to free the ball for Cruikshank to finish off in the corner to make it 21-5 at the break.

Outstanding flanker Mooki Tshepo crossed early in the second-half to reduce the deficit further, but despite plenty of Borough pressure it was the visitors who stole away to claim two further tries.

Ben O'Conner (19) made a pleasing debut on the wing for Borough, while colts James Prewer and Harry Eales also played.

It’s a week off now for Borough before a daunting task at second-placed Nuneaton.

ROUND-UP

Bourne completed a Counties 1 Midlands East double over Peterborough Lions with a 28-15 home win.

​Lions will be next-to-bottom and staring a fourth relegation in a row in the face once a five-point deduction following the infamous ‘30 red card’ match against Spalding has been implemented, a ruling the city club have appealed against.

Lions host second-placed Market Bosworth at Bretton Park on Saturday.

Oundle thumped Westcliff 35-6 in Regional 1 South East at Occupation Road.

Tries came from Tom Oliver (2), Matty Ma’asi, Tom Aviss and Harry Winch for the team in sixth.

Thorney won 39-16 at St Neots in Division One West of the United Counties League.

The villagers had the game won by half-time when they led 29-5.

Michael Croucher (2), David Crooke, Leo Shreeve-Peacock, Dino V Perna and Richard Clayton scored the Thorney tries.

Owen Davies kicked the rest of the points

Thorney are fourth and host bottom club Haverhill & District on Saturday.

​PRUFC JUNIOR RESULTS

Rosie Howard scored her first try as the Under 18 girls won 45-24 at Biggleswade.

Other tries from Alice Bennett (2), Lorrin Arslan, Lucy Dangerfield and Nash Hadley .

The U16 girls beat Old Northamptonians 19-17 with tries from Tilly Smyth (2) and Sian Louw. Charlotte Badger added two conversions.