Peterborough RUFC start their friendly season with two new players, but one star man has departed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Jacobs has left Borough.

Borough travel to Norwich City without flying winger Rob Jacobs who has left the city club after moving to London for work.

But they have recruited a new scrum half in James Fear and a second row forward in Gareth Ramsden.

Fear is a former Borough youth team player who has moved back into the area, while Ramsden is described as an ‘abrasive’ second row forward or number eight by head coach Shane Manning.

"We are still chatting to a couple of potential new players so hopefully we might add to the squad soon,” Manning said. "Rob is our only loss which means we are very settled and makes things easier in terms of knowing how we play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will be taking a squad of 25 (to Norwich) which is a great as we still have a number of regular players unavailable due to holidays etc so it will be good to have a look a few of our fringe players.

"Overall I'm happy with where we are at so now it's just about refining and working out any kinks. We want to hit the ground running in the league so need to make the most of the friendlies.”

Borough also have a friendly arranged at Stowmarket on August 20. They will then take the Bank Holiday weekend off before preparing for the first league game at home to Lutterworth on September 3.