Peterborough RUFC push top side close, Spalding beat Peterborough Lions, Oundle win again, Borough Ladies benefit from all that jazz

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Spalding at Bretton Park. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

​A late rally couldn’t quite deliver an upset Regional 2 Midlands East win for Peterborough RUFC at Market Harborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city side competed well at the team in fourth and caused problems with their pace. They trailed 15-13 at the break before the hosts started to slow the game down and rely on the strength of a huge pack to score three second-half tries.

But Borough kept plugging away and reduced the arrears to 35-29 with two quick tries of their own. Sadly, despite some late pressure, they couldn’t quite force another score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first half Aram Jones scored after chasing a well placed kick from Byron Van Uden who then scored a try himself after some great phase play.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Spalding at Bretton Park. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

And the late Borough fightback started when captain Luke Swindells crashed over after relentless pressure. Their last try went to scrum-half Pat Webb who took a deft off load from centre Mooki Tshepo.

Borough have another tough game on Saturday when hosting third-placed Northampton Old Scouts at Fengate (2.15pm).

Borough’s director rugby Shane Manning said: “it was another positive step in the right direction. It was a really physical game and if we'd had a few more minutes I believe we would have won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alfie Lewis had some really impactful runs and much the same can be said about Mooki Tshepo who has been on fire for us this season.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Spalding at Bretton Park. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

"But as ever there are things that need improving and I'm sure the lads will be working hard during the week. We have another tough home game this week against Northampton Old Scouts who play a really good brand of rugby so will be hard to beat."

ROUND-UP Grant Snelling scored a try on his 150th appearance for Oundle. He was part of a team who maintained their perfect playing record in Regional One South East with a 38-19 win at Sudbury.

Talented teenager Logan Noble and Matty Ma’asi scored two tries apiece, while James Fear also crossed. Noble now has 13 tries in just seven games to stay at the top of the scoring charts in the entire London & South East leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle, who are three points clear at the top, take on Southend Saxons at Occupation Road on Saturday (2pm).

Peterborough Lions were pipped 15-13 by local rivals Spalding in a Counties 1 Midlands East game at Bretton Park. Centre Caleb Kotze scored the Lions try with Will Moore adding a conversion and two penalties. Moore just missed a long-range kick in the last minute which would have won the game.

Lions only have Bourne – 20-13 losers at Old Laurentians – below them, while Spalding are up to sixth. The bottom two clash in Bourne on Saturday.

Stamford stayed top after a 38-18 home win over Vipers. They seek an eighth win in nine matches at Stockwood Park on Saturday when Spalding host third-placed Towcestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern Counties Division One West leaders Thorney had a walkover win against Haverhill & District.

LADIES

​Jaz Devereux claimed four tries as Peterborough Rugby Club Ladies stayed on course for two promotions in three seasons with a hefty 52-0 win over Wymondham Wasps.

Steff de Gracia touched down twice with single tries for Kaitlin Anders and George Nicholls, while Maddy Buckland kicked six conversions in the NC1 East Division fixture at Fengate.

Borough have won all five league games so far and have now passed 200 points for the season. Their average winning margin is a shade over 33 points.