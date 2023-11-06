Peterborough RUFC pull off remarkable win, Peterborough Lions victorious on a Bugbrooke bog, Samson's strong Oundle display

Aram Jones scored a great team try for Borough against Nuneaton. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A hard-fought game in tough conditions looked set to go the way of the visitors when they claimed a last-minute try right next to the goalposts.

A successful kick would have led to a one-point win for Nuneaton, but Borough rushed the kicker to pull off an unusual charge down.

That meant a 19-18 win for Borough who have had their fair share of close matches this season.

It was an outcome that delighted club director of football Shane Manning.

"I'm so proud of the guys,” Manning enthused. “They showed incredible desire to win the game.

"We had some big injures during the game, but the guys just got on with the job.

“Zac McClure, Rob Moulds, Ian Williams and George Offer were immense and our experienced guys like Ross Chamberlain and Byron Van Uden lead us really well."

Two Van Uden penalties gave Borough a 6-5 half-time lead and a great team try finished off by Aram Jones and a Van Uden conversion made it 13-5 before Nuneaton hit back to draw level.

Two Van Uden penalties pushed Borough ahead again and somehow they found a way to survive a potential last-minute disaster.

Influential players Sam Crooks and Will Manning left the contest with injuries.

Borough are seventh and travel to 19th-placed Oadby on Saturday.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions bagged just a second win of the Counties 1 East division.

The city side won 17-13 on a bog at Bugbrooke. Dylan Evans claimed two superb tries with Will Moore kicking the rest of the points as Lions fought back from 13-7 down to win.

Stamford remain second after a thrilling 31-30 win at Vipers, while Spalding pipped Stockwood Park 28-27 and Bourne thrashed lowly Oakham 54-6.

Stamford host Bourne in a derby on Saturday when Lions entertain third-placed Daventry.

Oundle were 43-9 winners at Bedford Athletic to move up to third in Regional 1 South East.

Tom Oliver, Samson Ma’asi (2), Wes Cope, Bryn Jones and Connor Gracey scored the tries in a bonus point win.