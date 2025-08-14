Peterborough RUFC players on England duty impresses at Atlantic Youth Cup event
In the boys 15s event Ethan and Austen Dobson were part of an unbeaten England side. Both scored tries in the tournament and Austen played in the gold medal final which saw England beat Wales 12-7
The 15s England Lions side was represented by Ewan Rorison who played in all 5 of their games scoring twice.
In the same competition Sophie Whitmore played in 5 of the 7 matches for a second England side who claimed a bronze medal. Both England sides ultimately lost out to France who took the gold medal.
Higher up the age bracket in the men's 20s. Donnie Carpenter was part of the England Lions side who had a tough couple of days including a defeat to the other England team in this age bracket.
Carpenter played in 5 of the 8 England matches.