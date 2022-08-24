Peterborough RUFC, Peterborough Lions and Oundle all in friendly action as league season approaches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saad Sait in action for Oundle. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

The city sided fielded mainly second XV players with a sprinkling of first-team regulars.

James Fear, Tom Downer, Lance Charity and Byron Van Uden scored the Borough tries. Van Uden also kicked three conversions and a drop goal.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “It was a scrappy game and nothing really flowed, but everyone has had a run out now.

Ross Murray scores a try for Oundle against Hinckley. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

"Our scrum went well with Sam Cowell and Stu Day prominent there. And scrum halves Lance Charity and James Fear played particularly well in the backs.

“There is no game for us this Saturday so the guys can be ready for the first league game.

"We will have two full weeks of training however so hopefully we hit the ground running.

"These next weeks are also an opportunity for lads to put themselves forward for a spot in the first team.

Action from Peterborough Lions v Stowmarket. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

"Selection will be tough as we have around 25 guys who are all pushing really hard to play, but it's a nice position to be in.”

Borough host Lutterworth in their first East Midlands Division One game on September 3 when Peterborough Lions are also at home to Leighton Buzzard.

Lions had a joint training session with Stowmarket last weeked, while Oundle drew 19-19 with Hinckley in a friendly with Ross Murray among the try scorers.