Peterborough RUFC Ladies stay perfect and four tries for young Harry

It’s now three wins out of three for the city stars who have a huge game at second-placed St Neots this Sunday.

Jessica Pearce and Poppy Driscoll scored first-half tries and Maddy Buckland kicked a conversion to give Borough a 12-0 half-time lead.

MK crossed to reduce the arrears to 12-5, but Borough’s kicking game started to create opportunities with both Buckland and Liv Smith claimin second-half tries. It was Smith’s first senior try. A conversion from Buckland completed the Borough scoring.

A car accident en route caused some pre-match re-organisation, but Borough coped superbly with Alex Atkinson enjoying a strong debut.

**Borough’s u14 girls beat Buckingham 40-17 with six different try scorers.

Charlotte Badger, Hollie Ratcliffe, Emily ‘Pickle’ Salter, Imy Bradney, Ilona Skeenkamp and Ruby Wadsley all touched down with Badger kicked five conversions.

The boys u15 team lost 22-21 at Lincoln after conceding a late try. Noah Hendry, Dan Hutton and Ollie Burpitt scored a try apiece for Borough with Hutton converting all three.

The u14 boys lost 33-7 in their Cambridgeshire Cup match at St Neots. Alfie Barnes scored a great try which was converted by Ross Milne.

The u13 boys lost 50-25 at Oakham with Harry Bennett scoring four of their tries and Osker Stocks getting the other.

