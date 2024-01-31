Peterborough RUFC Ladies in a five-try win and a hat-trick for Hendry for in-form under 16 side

Maddy Buckland in action for Borough at Coalvillle.

Borough’s tries came from Cheryl Smith, Maddy Buckland, Steffany De Gracia, Katlin Anders and Penny Woods with Buckland kicking three conversions.

Player-of-the-match awards went to Buckland, Abbie Sullivan, Anders and Kim McConnell-Wilson.

Borough are eight points behind unbeaten leaders Boston and four points ahead of third-placed Derby.

The city side are next in league action at home to fourth-placed Lincoln on Sunday, February 11.

BOROUGH JUNIORS

Noah Hendry bagged a hat-trick of tries as ​Peterborough Rugby Club under 16 boys beat Daventry 17-15 in the East Midlands League.

Hendry scored two first-half tries to give the home side a comfortable half-time lead, only for Daventry to go 15-10 ahead in the second half.

Hendry's third try was converted by Charlie Jeffery to give the Peterborough side a third consecutive win.

There was defeat for the under 15s though as they went down 27-17 at home to Shelford in the Cambridgeshire Cup.

Kayson Elebad, George Hunt and Nathaniel Edwards were the try scorers, with one conversion from Charlie Preece.

Harry Bennett touched down four times and kicked two conversions as the under 14 boys celebrated a 50-12 victory in muddy conditions at Oundle.