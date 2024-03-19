Peterborough RUFC Ladies battle past Bletchley and try king Harry crosses five times for under 14s

Cheryl Smith (with ball) in action for PRUFC Ladies. Photo Philip Lindhurst.

​It took 25 minutes for Cheryl Smith to score the first try of the match and shortly before half-time Abi Sole-Potter touched down her ninth try of the season to give the home side a 12-0 lead at the break.

As the visitors, who had no replacements, tired, Borough dominated most of the second half, but Bletchley held out for 10 minutes before Laura Fulcher scored her first try of the season, only for the visitors to reply with their only try of the game shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tries for Borough’s Steffany De Gracia and Penny Woods wrapped up the scoring.

Cheryl Smith (with ball) in action for PRUFC Ladies. Photo Philip Lindhurst.

Three of the four remaining matches are against the other clubs in the top four starting at second-placed West Bridgford on April 7.

JUNIORS

Harry Bennett hit top form as PRUFC Under 14 boys went on a scoring spree at Boston.

He scored five tries in a 62-0 rout, which also saw Jonty Anderson touch down twice.