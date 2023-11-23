Peterborough RUFC happy to win ugly and key win for Peterborough Lions ahead of derby date

Peterborough RUFC director of rugby Shane Manning was happy to see his team win ugly at the weekend.

Rugby action from Boro v Olney at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough battled their way to a 22-10 win against Olney in Regional Two Midlands East, a result that lifts them up to fifth in the table with the halfway point of the season approaching.

"It wasn't the prettiest game to watch but the lads showed a lot of heart to grind out a win," said Manning

"I thought Zac McClure, Rob Moulds and Ryan Morris were superb in defence and Alec Barradell continues to impress."

A large crowd turned out at Fengate for the match, and Borough got off to a great start with an early try from skipper George Offer.

Olney hit back to level at 5-5 with a try of their own, and it was nip and tuck for the rest of the half, until on the stroke of the break Borough scored again through Andrew Dewdney.

Byron Van Uden added the conversion to make it 12-5.

Olney came out firing at the start of the second half, and after using the full width of the pitch they added a second try to close the gap to 12-10 and it was game on.

Borough responded brilliantly though, and a burst of 10 unanswered points saw them do enough to win the game.

First, Van Uden kicked a penalty which was followed by a try from 50 metres out, which was finished off by winger Lawrence Teague.

That was converted by Van Uden to make it 22-10.

Olney then spent the next 10 minutes camped on the Borough tryline to try and get back in the game, but some resolute defence from the home side kept Olney scoreless and the game was won.