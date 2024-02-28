Peterborough RUFC girls team were 50-up at half-time and boys win County Cup tie
Mima Mitchell and Sian Louw both scored two tries with one each for Ruby Wadsley, Gaia Hewitt, Maddy Hall and Ruby Gardiner.
It was Gardiner’s first try for the team, while Charlotte Badger kicked three conversions.
The under 14 girls also beat Kettering, with Alexa-Kay Eagles scoring two tries in a 29-19 win.
Hollie Ratcliffe and Taya Hill also touched down, with Ratcliffe also kicking two conversions.
There was also victory for the under 18 girls in a friendly against Leicester Forest. Anna Cook scored two tries with one apiece for Alice Bennett, Abi Tuson, Lucy Dangerfield and Nash Hadley.
The under 14 boys kept their hopes of silverware alive with a 36-12 home victory over Wisbech in the Cambridgeshire Cup.
Jonty Anderson delivered a hat trick of tries, Harry Bennett touched down twice and there was also a try for Garry Palmer. Bennett also three conversions to take his personal points tally to an impressive 21.
Not such good news for the under 15 boys who lost 50-7 at home to St Ives, Kayson Elebad scoring the try, which was converted by Ross Milne.