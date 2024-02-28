Peterborough RUFC girls team were 50-up at half-time and boys win County Cup tie

Harry Bennett scored 21 points for Borough Under 14s.

​Mima Mitchell and Sian Louw both scored two tries with one each for Ruby Wadsley, Gaia Hewitt, Maddy Hall and Ruby Gardiner.

It was Gardiner’s first try for the team, while Charlotte Badger kicked three conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under 14 girls also beat Kettering, with Alexa-Kay Eagles scoring two tries in a 29-19 win.

Hollie Ratcliffe and Taya Hill also touched down, with Ratcliffe also kicking two conversions.

There was also victory for the under 18 girls in a friendly against Leicester Forest. Anna Cook scored two tries with one apiece for Alice Bennett, Abi Tuson, Lucy Dangerfield and Nash Hadley.

The under 14 boys kept their hopes of silverware alive with a 36-12 home victory over Wisbech in the Cambridgeshire Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonty Anderson delivered a hat trick of tries, Harry Bennett touched down twice and there was also a try for Garry Palmer. Bennett also three conversions to take his personal points tally to an impressive 21.