Peterborough RUFC girls team celebrate a first win of the season, and it was a big one!

Peterborough RUFC Under 11s at Northampton Saints.

​Mima Mitchell was the star of the show as the girls beat Brackley 51-17. She scored five tries, and kicked a conversion, Charlotte Badger, Lana Jawad-Ismael, Ruby Wadsley, Sian Louw also touched down with Badger adding a couple of conversions.

The boys, missing several key players, were on the back foot after going 10-0 down by half time at Stamford, and eventually lost 29-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Janaway was awarded a penalty try at the beginning of the second half after suffering a late high tackle with Dan Hutton and Ashton Fletcher also scoring tries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Anderson kicked a conversion.

The under 14 boys suffered a 65-7 loss at a powerful Old Northamptonians team in the East Midlands Cup. Harry Bennett scored the try, converted by Dexter Johnson.

Head coach Barry Dean wasn't downbeat though, saying: "The lads dug really deep and took some positives, and they know what they want to work on."

ONs had beaten Borough Under 15s in the same competition a week earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough finished third in their own under 13 tournament at Fengate, while the club’s under 11 team took part in a festival hosted by Northampton Saints.

The Under 13s beat Stamford and Milton Keynes, but lost to Bourne in the semi-final.