Peterborough RUFC girls team celebrate a first win of the season, and it was a big one!
Mima Mitchell was the star of the show as the girls beat Brackley 51-17. She scored five tries, and kicked a conversion, Charlotte Badger, Lana Jawad-Ismael, Ruby Wadsley, Sian Louw also touched down with Badger adding a couple of conversions.
The boys, missing several key players, were on the back foot after going 10-0 down by half time at Stamford, and eventually lost 29-17.
Charlie Janaway was awarded a penalty try at the beginning of the second half after suffering a late high tackle with Dan Hutton and Ashton Fletcher also scoring tries.
Eddie Anderson kicked a conversion.
The under 14 boys suffered a 65-7 loss at a powerful Old Northamptonians team in the East Midlands Cup. Harry Bennett scored the try, converted by Dexter Johnson.
Head coach Barry Dean wasn't downbeat though, saying: "The lads dug really deep and took some positives, and they know what they want to work on."
ONs had beaten Borough Under 15s in the same competition a week earlier.
Borough finished third in their own under 13 tournament at Fengate, while the club’s under 11 team took part in a festival hosted by Northampton Saints.
The Under 13s beat Stamford and Milton Keynes, but lost to Bourne in the semi-final.
Bourne then lost to West Norfolk in the final.