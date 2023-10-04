News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough RUFC girls team celebrate a first win of the season, and it was a big one!

​Peterborough Rugby Club's under 16 girls' team celebrated their first win of the season on Sunday, while the under16 boys suffered their first defeat.
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
​Mima Mitchell was the star of the show as the girls beat Brackley 51-17. She scored five tries, and kicked a conversion, Charlotte Badger, Lana Jawad-Ismael, Ruby Wadsley, Sian Louw also touched down with Badger adding a couple of conversions.

The boys, missing several key players, were on the back foot after going 10-0 down by half time at Stamford, and eventually lost 29-17.

Charlie Janaway was awarded a penalty try at the beginning of the second half after suffering a late high tackle with Dan Hutton and Ashton Fletcher also scoring tries.

Eddie Anderson kicked a conversion.

The under 14 boys suffered a 65-7 loss at a powerful Old Northamptonians team in the East Midlands Cup. Harry Bennett scored the try, converted by Dexter Johnson.

Head coach Barry Dean wasn't downbeat though, saying: "The lads dug really deep and took some positives, and they know what they want to work on."

ONs had beaten Borough Under 15s in the same competition a week earlier.

Borough finished third in their own under 13 tournament at Fengate, while the club’s under 11 team took part in a festival hosted by Northampton Saints.

The Under 13s beat Stamford and Milton Keynes, but lost to Bourne in the semi-final.

Bourne then lost to West Norfolk in the final.

