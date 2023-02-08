The successful Peterborough RUFC Under 16 girls team.

Jemima Mitchell scored a hat trick as the under 16s avenged a defeat away at Norwich in early October, by beating them 45-17 on home turf. Abi Tuson added two tries with one each for Lucy Dangerfield and Robyn Thorpe in a tense game that was evenly poised at 17-17 early in the second half. Rose Smith converted five of the seven conversions.

It is now 11 consecutive victories for the under 14s, who ran in no fewer than 13 tries in their comfortable home win over Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie Hall led the scoring with a hat-trick, with two tries apiece for Imi Bradney, Ruby O'Dell and Ruby Wadsley and one each for Hollie Ratcliffe, Molly Whitmore, 'Pickle' Salter and Taya Hill. Charlotte Badger kicked seven conversions.

"To have all three teams in their Eastern Counties finals is unbelievable," said Girls Academy Head Coach Lee Clarke. "It just shows all of our hard work has paid off and it's a massive tribute to the great volunteer coaches that we have working with our players. We're absolutely thrilled."

The under 18 boys' Colts team stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a bruising 31-22 East Midlands League win away at Kettering.

Harry Anderson led the scoring with a try and three conversions, with single tries from Arjun Singh, George Dangerfield, Norbert Zastawnik and Tom Payne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under 16 boys were beaten for the first time in six matches as they lost at home to Shelford in the Cambridgeshire Cup final play-offs.