Nathan Wilson celebrates his try for Peterborough Lions at Towcestrians. Photo: Mick Sutterby

The city side preserved their unbeaten record in 2023 with a 17-15 success after trailing 15-5 early in the second-half.

Josh Myles then ploughed over for an unconverted try which looked like being a mere consolation score as the referee called ‘last play’ with Borough on the attack.

And experienced second row forward Sam Crooks responded by driving over the line giving Jack Balaam the chance to kick a winning conversion. It was Balaam’s first kick of the match and he kept his cool to win the game.

James Fear scored a try for Borough at Kettering. Photo: Mick Sutterby

A much-changed Borough side had taken time to settle in the early stages and Kettering eased into an 8-0 lead with a try and a penalty.

Borough scrum-half James Fear finished off a breakaway move to make it 8-5 at the break, but a converted try looked to have given Kettering a match-winning lead in a scrappy encounter before the late drama.

Borough remain fifth ahead of a home game against fourth-placed Northampton Old Scouts next Saturday (February 25, 2pm).

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Yet again with a much-changed side, which has been the theme this season, we dug deep and ground out a win. It wasn't pretty but I was pleased with the effort. We gave a debut to 18 year old Will Manning and he had a great game.

"We have Northampton Old Scouts next at ‘Fortress’ Fengate in what is a really difficult game for us. We lost against them earlier this season so will need to be near our best to come away with a victory".

Matthew Worrell-Clare, Charles Pendlebury, George Roberts and Nathan Wilson scored tries as bottom club Peterborough Lions went down 49-31 at Towcestrians.

