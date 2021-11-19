Peterborough RUFC face the ultimate Midlands League test, a different challenge altogether for inconsistent Peterborough Lions

Sam Crooks should be back in action for Peterborough RUFC at Bedford Athletic.

Borough didn’t have a game last weekend and lost second place as a result to West Bridgeford.

The chance of the city side closing the 10-point gap to the top appears slim, but the return of key men Sam Crooks, full-back and place kicker Byron Van Uden and centre Ryan Morris will help.

It’s second row forward Crooks’ first appearance of the season and he will be taking his place alongside some inexperienced players.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “We will be without some regulars, but we are still looking forward to the game.

“You always like to test yourself and Bedford will obviously provide a big challenge. They have been the top side at this level for a number years and I have a lot of respect for them.

“They play fast-paced, attacking rugby and like to move the ball around a lot. All we can do is go and front up and try to get something out of the game.

“It will be our first game on a 4G pitch this season so that will take a bit of getting used to so we will look to build ourselves into the match and at least set ourselves up for the run of games leading up to the Christmas break.”

Peterborough Lions, who were also without a game last weekend, have a much different test at bottom club Towcestrians, although they will be wary of strugglers who pushed Borough close last time out.