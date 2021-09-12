Peterborough RUFC delivered moments of brilliance and moments of sloppiness as they picked up their first win of the Midlands League season

Borough head coach Shane Manning has ball in hand in the win against Lutterworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough beat Lutterworth 25-15 in their second game of the season and their first at home, but head coach Shane Manning wasn’t entirely happy.

“We are still our own worst enemies at times,” Manning said. “But there were also some positives as there was some great defending and we played some really good attacking rugby just when we needed to.”

Lutterworth were first to strike with a penalty which was quickly matched by Peterborough’s Byron Van Uden. The visitors were then camped on Boro’s tryline for long periods, but some great defending particularly from Rob Moulds, Luke Swindells and Zac McClure kept them tryless.

Michael Hall is on the attack for Borough against Lutterworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough then scored a superb counter attacking try when Rob Jacobs choose to run back a Lutterworth kick and after slipping by some would be defenders he passed off to McClure who scored an excellent try. The conversion was missed to give Borough an 8-3 half time lead.

But after the break Borough went completely to sleep and conceded two quick tries to hand Lutterworth a handy 15-10 lead. After a few more minutes of some disjointed play Borough began to dominate in both possession and territory. With Lutterworth beginning to tire the home side’s backs began carving up their opposition.