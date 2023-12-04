​Peterborough RUFC delivered their worst performance of the season as they slipped to a 17-10 defeat at lowly Wellingborough in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division.

Ian Williams played well for Peterborough RUFC at Wellingborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Borough dominated possession and territory, but kept coughing up possession, while constantly struggling to cope with the match referee’s interpretation of the ruck laws.

It was all very frustrating for director of rugby Shane Manning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was very poor,” Manning moaned. “We looked like a side that hadn't played together before and struggled to execute our game plan.

"We also struggled with the referee's interpretations and we let that get to us and didn’t adjust.

“There was a positive from the game as 18 year-old James Prewer made his first team debut from the bench and looked really comfortable in the second row.

"He will shortly become a mainstay in the first team for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough conceded an early try, but led 10-5 at the break after a try, conversion and penalty from fly-half Harry Anderson.

The city side then made poor decisions in attack while unforced errors led to two tries and a 17-10 win for Wellingborough.

Star men for Borough apart from teenager Prewer were Robert Moulds, Ian Williams and Chris Sykes.

Borough are sixth in the table and travel to fifth-placed Kettering on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manning added: “That’s a really tough fixture next up as we lost to Kettering at home in September.

"Only our best will be good enough against them so we will need a massive improvement to come away with a win."

​Peterborough Lions saw their Counties 1 Midlands East match against Market Bosworth at Bretton Park postponed because of a frozen pitch. Lions are due to host Spalding on Saturday.

Stamford lost their top-of-the-table home clash with Daventry 19-17, a result that the took the winner to top spot. Stamford are third ahead of a trip to second-placed Market Bosworth on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne were 21-20 winners at Vipers to move up to fifth. They travel to Bugbrooke on Saturday.

​Oundle play at home to Hertford in Regional 1 South East on Saturday. Their scheduled game last weekend was postponed.

​

​