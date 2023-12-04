Peterborough RUFC deliver their worst performance of the season, plus local clubs round-up
Borough dominated possession and territory, but kept coughing up possession, while constantly struggling to cope with the match referee’s interpretation of the ruck laws.
It was all very frustrating for director of rugby Shane Manning.
"It was very poor,” Manning moaned. “We looked like a side that hadn't played together before and struggled to execute our game plan.
"We also struggled with the referee's interpretations and we let that get to us and didn’t adjust.
“There was a positive from the game as 18 year-old James Prewer made his first team debut from the bench and looked really comfortable in the second row.
"He will shortly become a mainstay in the first team for years to come.”
Borough conceded an early try, but led 10-5 at the break after a try, conversion and penalty from fly-half Harry Anderson.
The city side then made poor decisions in attack while unforced errors led to two tries and a 17-10 win for Wellingborough.
Star men for Borough apart from teenager Prewer were Robert Moulds, Ian Williams and Chris Sykes.
Borough are sixth in the table and travel to fifth-placed Kettering on Saturday.
Manning added: “That’s a really tough fixture next up as we lost to Kettering at home in September.
"Only our best will be good enough against them so we will need a massive improvement to come away with a win."
Peterborough Lions saw their Counties 1 Midlands East match against Market Bosworth at Bretton Park postponed because of a frozen pitch. Lions are due to host Spalding on Saturday.
Stamford lost their top-of-the-table home clash with Daventry 19-17, a result that the took the winner to top spot. Stamford are third ahead of a trip to second-placed Market Bosworth on Saturday.
Bourne were 21-20 winners at Vipers to move up to fifth. They travel to Bugbrooke on Saturday.
Oundle play at home to Hertford in Regional 1 South East on Saturday. Their scheduled game last weekend was postponed.