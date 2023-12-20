Peterborough RUFC cut down Forest to finish 2023 in style, club juniors on representative duty and welcome win for the wounded Peterborough Lions

​Peterborough RUFC ended 2023 in style with a 35-19 win over Leicester Forest in a Regional 2 Midlands East game at Fengate.

Zak McClure (with ball) scored two tries for Borough against Leicester Forest. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The win continued some strong home form, and avenged a narrow away defeat from earlier in the season, from the city side who end the year in sixth place.

Borough director rugby Shane Manning said: “It was a vastly improved performance compared to previous weeks. We played with more control and stuck to the game plan for the most part.

"We have a two week break now and the lads can rest up ready for the second half of the season.

The Borough girls on East Midlands Under 18 duty, front, Nash Hadley, back left to right, Abi Tuson, Lucy Dangerfield, Leah Dormon, Alys Masters.

"We are away to League leaders Lutterworth first game back so hopefully we can use Saturday's performance to give us confidence and have a good crack at them.”

Borough lost fly-half Byron Van Uden to an early ankle injury, but Ross Chamberlain filled in expertly.

It was 21-7 at half-time with Andrew Dewdney, Zak McClure and Alec Barradell scoring tries for Borough.

Mooki Tshepo-Olebile and McClure added second-half tries with Lawrence Teague kicking the rest of Borough’s points.

The visitors added respectability to the score with two late tries.

The league resumes on January 6.

BOROUGH JUNIORS

Mima Mitchell (2), Ilona Steenkamp, Hannah Haslope, Sian Louw, Tilly Smyth and Gaia Hewitt scored tries as Borough U16 girls beat Oxfordshire club Chinnor 43-7.

Stand-in kicker Maddie Hall knocked over four of seven conversions.

Boro's Nash Hadley scored a try as she and club-mates Abi Tuson, Lucy Dangerfield, Leah Dormon and Alys Master helped East Midlands U18 girls beat Eastern Counties 22-10 at Bury St Edmunds.

Borough U18 colts Alfie Lewis and Harry Eales were on East Midlands duty in a narrow defeat against Leicestershire.

PETERBOROUGH LIONS

The Lions received a welcome shot in the arm with a 24-14 win at Oakham in the Counties One Midlands East Division.

​Lions have struggled with availabilities and refereeing controversies this season, but a strong side pitched up in Rutland and thoroughly deserved their victory.

The city opened the scoring after a great run from Michael Kelly-Goburwanga was followed by a perfectly-timed pass to Luke Palau who crossed for the first try of the game.

A try and a penalty soon had Oakham 8-5 in front, but Lions looked an attacking threat all afternoon and winger Tanaka Kanhukamwe raced over to make it 10-8 to the visitors.

It was 17-11 at the break as a try from centre Dylan Evans was followed by a Will Moore conversion with the hosts replying with a penalty.

Number eight Palau confirmed victory 15 minutes from time with his second try with Oakham again replaying with a penalty.

In the same division Bourne lost 26-20 to leaders Daventry, while Spalding beat Bugbrooke 29-8.