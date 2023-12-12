Peterborough RUFC couldn't get over the line at Kettering, but youngsters going well and a key win for Thorney

​Peterborough RUFC lost for an eighth time in 12 Regional 2 Midlands East matches as they went down 12-3 after a dour struggle in Kettering.

Ryan Morris (with ball) kicked Borough's points at Kettering. Photo: David Lowndes.

But the city club’s director of rugby Shane Manning was happy with the effort and commitment shown by his players, particularly youngsters Luke Bailey and Matthew Tapley.

"Luke and Matthew had great games and with more experience both players will feature regularly in the first team,” Manning insisted.

"I can't fault the effort of all the lads, but unfortunately the effort just isn't bringing the rewards.

Harry Bennett scored a try for Borough Under 14s.

"We have one game left before the Christmas break and hopefully the lads will get the win they deserve.”

That game is at home to Leicester Forest (2.30pm kick off) who sit just below Borough in the table. The city side have been decent at Fengate this season.

Borough are in the top half despite winning just four games as they have picked up many bonus points when losing close contests.

Ryan Morris kicked a penalty to give Borough the lead at Kettering, but they failed to convert other opportunities and their hosts scored two tries to take a 12-3 half-time advantage.

There was no further scoring despite Borough dominating possession and territory.

Winger Tapley crossed the Kettering line twice, but the referee could not see whether or not the ball had been touched down cleanly so no tries were awarded.

"It was frustrating,” Manning added. “But It was a good effort to stop Kettering scoring any second-half points.”

THORNEY

​Third-placed Thorney claimed a significant 15-5 win at second-placed Cantabrigian seconds in Division One West of the Eastern Counties League.

​Try scorers were skipper David Crooke and Michael Croucher, while Owen Davies kicked a penalty and conversion.

Thorney coach Chris Phillips said: “It was a good overall performance from 1-20 and it was great to see the lads step up and dominate in defence, driving Cantabs back at every opportunity.”

Thorney host Peterborough RUFC Centurians – the city club’s second team who are seventh – at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field on Saturday.

JUNIOR RUGBY

Peterborough UU15s opened their East Midlands League campaign with an impressive 20-5 home win over Ampthill.

Ollie Clarke, Luke Frazer and Josh Moore all scored tries, with Charlie Preece kicking a conversion and a penalty.

Jonty Anderson claimed a hat-trick of tries as the under 14s reached the semi-final of the East Midlands Plate with a convincing 29-5 win over Huntingdon, to avenge a recent defeat.

Harry Bennett and Cayden Genovese also touched down, with Dexter Johnson successfully converting two of the tries.

WOMEN

