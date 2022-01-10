Peterborough RUFC come from behind to snatch a draw in their opening league game of 2022

Borough's Johnathan Hamilton tries to barge his way over the Market Harborough tryline. Photo: David Lowndes

The 15 all scoreline was a true reflection of the contest with Borough recovering from a nine-point deficit to force their second draw of the season

Harbrough started the brighter which saw them dominate the opening 20 minutes and it wasn’t a surprise when they opened the scoring with a fine try and conversion which led to an early 7-0 lead.

Borough came back into the game with Byron Van Uden kicking a penalty, but Harborough kept up the pressure which lead to another try and a 12-3 lead.

Ryan Morris in possession for Borough against Market Harborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough forwards then began making some good runs and this led to prop Sam Cowell scoring a close range try for 12-8.

The second half was a scrappy affair with both sides struggling to come to terms with the referee’s interpretation of the break down.

Harborough scored a penalty kick to take make it 15-8, but Borough pressed hard for a try and were finally rewarded with livewire winger Willis Ingleby offloading to his fellow wing Rob Jacobs to score. Van Uden kicked the conversion to level the scores.

Boro were unlucky not to get a very kickable penalty to win the game but the draw was a fair result.

Doyle Gordon in possession for Borough against Market Harborough. Photo: David Lowndes.