Peterborough RUFC head coach Shane Manning during win over Lions. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

​Borough won the Regional 2 East Midlands clash 46-12 at Fengate to complete a pair of handsome victories against their biggest rivals this season.

But that wasn’t enough for Manning who accused Moore of running ‘a vanity project’ at the former National League club who will be relegated at the end of the season.

"It was an excellent performance from the lads,” Manning said. “We stuck to our structure and gameplan and got our rewards. It was also a good win as there is no love lost between the clubs.

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore watching his team in action. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

"Lions will regroup and will buy in more players to help them get up the leagues again.

"But that's fine as our players will be here regardless if we got relegated or promoted and that's the true spirit of community rugby, not bringing in players who are only there for the money and for someone's vanity project.

"We are in a good place at the moment and Peterborough RUFC will still be here in 20 years. I'm not sure we can say the same about Lions."

Moore is aware of Manning’s comments, but he is keeping his powder dry…. for now.

Moore issued his own post-match statement, saying: “We knew Borough were out to avenge a decade of being in our shadow, and they did it in style. It was a good natured game played in the right spirit and Borough thoroughly deserved their win. We’ve had our problems over the last two seasons, but the light is at the end of the tunnel.”