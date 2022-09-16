Peterborough RUFC can improve on excellent win, Peterborough Lions hope for better availability

Peterborough RUFC coach Shane Manning addresses his players.

But he still believes there is plenty of improvement left in his squad as they prepare to take on new opponents Newbold-on-Avon at Fengate on Saturday (3pm).

Borough overcame a sluggish start and some early discipline problems before winning 25-16 at Harborough and picking up a bonus point for scoring four tries.

Manning said: “It took a while for us to get into the game, but once we did we played some excellent rugby. We still have a few things to address like starting slowly, and also our discipline, but our attacking shape was really good.

"Willis Ingleby is playing the best he has since joining last season as is Doyle Gordon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This week we face a difficult challenge. We haven't played this team before so we will try and get into our game from the first whistle.”

Peterborough Lions opened their season at this level by sending a weakened side, including five colts, to a big and well drilled Lutterworth team who coasted home 47-0.

Lions chief Andy Moore said: “The young players naivety will disappear and their confidence will grow as the season progresses, and if the senior players can actually all be available at the same time we could score a try or two!”

Oundle were beaten 27-10 at Burton in Regional One Midlands. They host Derby at Occupation Road on Saturday (2pm).