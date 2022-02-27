Peterborough RUFC bounce back to form with a win at bottom club

Zac McClure (with ball) and Johnathan Hamilton (right) scored tried=s for Borough at Lutterworth.

It’s been a slow start to 2022 for the city side, but this win was enough to move them up a place to fourth.

Lutterworth came out firing in the early exchanges and opened the scoring with a try. But, as has been the habit all season Boro responded.

A great team try was scored by Johnathan Hamilton after backs and forwards combined and it was closely followed by a similar try for Stu Day, with Willis Ingleby converting both for a 14-5 Borough lead.

Back came Lutterworth who used their big ball runners to score two tries, with one converted, and a successful penalty meant they stole into a 20-14 lead.

Boroug’s forwards then began to match Lutterworth’s and Zac McClure scored another try which was converted by Ingleby to give Borough a 21-20 half-time lead.

The second half was a copy of the first with Lutterworth using their big fowards to try and punch through Borough’s defence.

But the city side held firm and did not concede any further points. Borough’s backs then got into the act and scored two tries with Willis Ingleby adding one to bring his personal points tally for the day to 13. Winger Tom Downer also crossed to seal a 13-point win.