Stu Day (3) made some hard yards for Borough at Olney. Photo David Lowndes.

Borough started brightly and were quickly 10-0 up after Sam Crooks scored a rry from a rolling maul before Byron van Uden kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Olney kept attacking though using their young quick backs and were rewarded with a converted try of their own to leave the half-time score at 10-7 to Borough.

Olney managed to take the lead after an intercept try early in the second-half, but this was short lived as the Borough forwards began to dominate.

Chris Sykes crossed after a strong run and this was followed by wing Willis Ingleby touching down after he benefited from a well timed offload from prop Stu Day.

Van Uden added the conversions to both tries.

Olney scored with the last play of the game to bring the final score to 24-17 as Borough bounced back from a first defeat of 2023 at second-placed Lutterworth the previous weekene.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “I was really happy with how we bounced back. Both forwards and backs controlled the game well.

Luke Swindells, Stu Day and Josh Myles made loads of yards running into the heart of the defence which was complemented by backs George Offer, Ryan Morris and Willis Ingleby doing the same out wide. We have one game left at home to Old Northamptonians, hopefully we can finish the league season on a high."

Borough host champions ONs at Fengate on Saturday (March 25, 3pm). The city side will finish fifth. Peterborough Lions are bottom after completing their fixtures last weekend.