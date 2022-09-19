Peterborough RUFC are rampant, but Peterborough Lions concede a home game, Oundle pipped by late penalty

James Fear has the ball for Borough and Michael Hall is in support in the win over Newbol-On-Avon. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s back to back Regional 2 East Division wins in a row on a Saturday for the city side now after the disappointment of an opening day defeat.

Borough made numerous team changes for the game with with Miguel Alves, Lance Charity,Josh Casbon,Ryan Morris,Tim Downer and Aram Jones coming in.

But Borough scored two tries with in the first 10 minutes with Mooki Tshepo and James Fear dotting down. Newbold used their heavy forward pack to get into the game and hit back with 2 tries of their own.

Ross Chamberlain (right) in action for Borough against Newbold-on-Avon. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough were having success returning Newbold’s kicks from deep and managed to score again with Willis Ingleby carving through for a fine try to give Borough a slim 17-14 half time lead.

Any thoughts of a tight game were soon put away as Borough ran rampant in the second half scoring another 6 tries to move up to third in the table. Willis Ingleby scored 2 of them to complete a hat-trick, while Tom Downer, Michael Hall, Ryan Morris and Doyle Gordon also crossed before the visitors claimed two late copnsolation tries.

Peterborough Lions conceded their league game at home to Market Harborough. It’s understood a shortage of players caused the decision. The club have been asked for a comment.

Derby scored a late penalty to pip Oundle 23-21 in a Regional Midlands One clash at Occupation Road. Tries from Vernan Horne and Will Cardell had helped the hosts into a 21-15 lead.