Peterborough RUFC and Peterborough Lions are both thumped by classy opponents

Rob Jacobs scored Borough's try at Market Harborough. Photo David Gibbons

Peterborough were outclassed 66-7 in a Regional 2 Midlands East game at Market Harborough on Saturday.

It was a second successive away defeat for Borough who can now lick their wounds on a weekend off before a home game with fourth-placed Broadstreet on November 8. Borough are sixth with three wins and three defeats in seven matches.

Harborough dominated the contest with Borough only managing the odd glimpse of good play. Down 31-0 at half-time Borough would need a complete change in fortunes, but that never came.

Instead more tries from Harborough followed with Borough only managing a single converted try as captain Rob Jacobs touched down. Borough were simply outplayed in ever facet of the game by an impressive home side.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “I’m very disappointed, not so much with the result as sometimes you play against a side that's just better than you, but more in the way we lost. We didn't show any real fight and we're second at everything.

"Some lads tried their hardest to inspire the team including man of the match Daniel Nunn who really got stuck in. Second team players have been putting their hands up for selection some maybe there will be some changes. I expect to see a response when we take on Broadstreet.”

Stamford were beaten 29-14 at Kettering in the same division and are now 10th in a 12-team division.

Standings (all played 7): 1 Northampton Old Scouts 29pts, 2 Market Harborough 28pts, 3 Bedford Athletic 26pts, 4 Broadstreet 25pts, 5 Kettering 23pts, 6 PRUFC 19pts, 7 Old Coventrians 19pts, 8 Oadby Wyggstonians 18pts, 9 Daventry 16pts, 10 Stamford 14pts, 11 Olney 9pts, 12 Wellingborough 1pt.

Peterborough Lions were also thumped, 89-18 at Cantabrigian in a Counties Cup match.