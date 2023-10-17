News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Lions walked off the pitch in protest!

Peterborough Lions’ players walked off the pitch in protest with just over 20 minutes of their Counties 1 Midlands East game at Vipers still to play on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Peterborough Lions (white) in action last season. Photo: David Lowndes.Peterborough Lions (white) in action last season. Photo: David Lowndes.
The PT understands the city side received three red cards in the game in Leicester against Vipers.

Lions were 26-6 down at the time when the Lions’ skipper led his players off the pitch, after ‘deeming the game unsafe,’ according to one club official.

The match is now under investigation by league officials.