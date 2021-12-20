Peterborough Lions suffer last-gasp heartbreak. but chairman insists they are ‘back on the prowl!’

Katilmoni Tuipolotu (left) scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Kettering. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions had launched a fantastic second-half comeback from 26-7 to 26-26 with 10 minutes still to play.

But in an end-to-end finale Kettering were awarded a last-gasp penalty in front of the posts which was duly slotted home.

Lions chairman Andy Moore wasn’t too disheartened though. He said: “With a few players back from injury, plus more signings, we looked a more balanced side, played with great spirit and tenacity, and we almost completed a brilliant comeback to take the game. However, I will take the two losing bonus points and proclaim ‘watch out the Lions are back on the prowl!’

Charles Pendelbury scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Kettering. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

For the first time in four games Lions travelled to Kettering with a full complement of 18 players and stamped their intention on the game with an early try from second row forward Katilimoni Tuipulotu which was converted by Sam Dumigan.

However, as has happened so many times this season, the referee gave decision after decision against the Lions and with frustration kicking in this allowed Kettering to take charge running in four tries, three of which were converted to give the home side that 26-7 half-time lead.

But in the second half Lions regained their focus and forced a penalty try from a period of bombardment inside Kettering’s five-metre line. This was the encouragement they needed and Lions proceeded to dominate for a 20-minute period which culminated in tries for flankers Charles Pendlebury and Chris Diamond, the latter was converted by Dumigan.

With the score now 26–26 the game entered into the last 10 minutes which saw end-to-end action. Kettering went over the line at one point, but the courageous Lions defence managed to hold up the ball, however, the travelling faithful had their hopes dashed in the last minute by that last-gasp penalty.

Chris Diamond scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Kettering. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions remain next-to-bottom. They now have a break until January 8.