Peterborough Lions roar back to pip Deeping, tries galore for Peterborough RUFC youngsters

A spectacular try for Peterborough Lions Colts against Deeping. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city club fielded what is basically an under 17 side against under 19 opponents and the writing was on the wall when Deeping surged into a 15-0 lead.

Lions were still 20-17 down with just five minutes remaining when some patient phases allowed Dawid Stepian to go over in the corner to give his side the lead for the first time in the match. Jacob Paton duly despatched the conversion to round off the scoring.

Deeping had started strongly with both Booker Blake and Charlie Boyle crossing for tries as Lions suffered from their usual habit of conceding too many penalties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy O'Driscoll in action for Peterborough RUFC girls under 18s. Photo: Lester Milbank Photography.

Kyle Andoh scored a try for Lions early in the second half which was expertly converted in tricky, windy conditions by Paton, but another Blake try appeared to give Deeping an unassailable lead.

But well-worked tries for Stepian and Cameron Prior dragged Lions back into contention and set up a grandstand finish.

“It was just fantastic to see so many local colts players competing,” said Lions coach Nick Cowley.

The teams meet again this Sunday (May 30).

** Peterborough RUFC under 14s wrapped up their season in style with a 78-10 win over St Ives with former St Ives players Ollie Mount (3) and Jesse Howell (2) scoring five tries between them.

There were also tries for Bill Badger, Lewis Feeke, Harry Pinguenet, Ben Smith, Dan Stafford, Jack Warrington and Jack Wheatley, while Riley Kitchen kicked 18 points.

Borough under 12s beat Luton 20-15 at Fengate but then narrowly lost 15-10 to St Ives after Eden Hewitt, loaned to St Ives for the day to make up numbers, made a try-saving tackle and then sprinted the length of the pitch to score the winning try! Finlay Niklasson scored two of Boro’s tries with one each for Alfie Barnes, Ethan Bristow, Oliver Clarke and Alpin Hadfield.

Noah Hendry touched down twice for the under 13 boys’ team with Ollie Burpitt also adding a try, but they couldn’t help the side avoid a 50-15 defeat at the hands of Stoneygate, from Uppingham.

The under 18 girls celebrated their biggest ever win over Old Northamptonians with Lola Whitley scoring four of the tries in a 53-5 home victory, while there were two for Poppy O’Driscoll, who also kicked three conversions, and one try apiece for Jess Gargan, Jasmine Murray and Niamh Orchard.