Peterborough Lions push the runaway leaders all the way...next up is the big city derby against Peterborough RUFC

Katilomoni Tuipulotu in action for Peterborough Lions v Bedford Athletic. Photo; Mick Sutterby.

And, although Lions were beaten at Bretton Park on Saturday (February 5), the way the game panned out suggested Moore had a point.

The city side had to promote colts to the squad after positive tests and injury woes. They even lost their physio to the virus.

But the patched up 15 performed better as the game wore on. A 19-0 half-time lead became a 24-19 win for the table-toppers who were under seige towards the end of the game.

Weir Filikitonga on his way to a try for Peterborough Lions v Bedford Athletic. Photo; Mick Sutterby.

Bedford started strong as expected, with their brand of 15-man rugby showing why they were top of the league. While the Lions were trying to get their structure together Bedford ran in three tries converting two of them to deliver a convincing scoreline at the break.

But Lions started the second half a completely different team, dominating up front and taking the game to Bedford with phase after phase of play. Fly half Will Carrington started to organise well and Lions began to penetrate Bedford’s territory.

Hooker Ben Wilkinson finally broke through the staunch Bedford defence at the end of a five-minute rolling maul and Carrington converted. With the momentum now totally with the Lions it wasn’t long before another spectacular multi-phase attack ended with Weir Filikitonga diving over in the corner. The conversion was missed. but Lions were now within seven points.

Sensing a total Bedford collapse Lions took one chance too many and let Bedford back into the game, giving up possession on the halfway line Lions knew there was nothing to stop them pulling ahead with an unconverted try.

Charles Pendlebury in possession for Peterborough Lions v Bedford Athletic. Photo; Mick Sutterby.

The last 15 minutes belonged again to the Lions, with number eight Katilimoni Tuipulotu bulldozing his way over the line to score Lion’ third try. Carrington hit the post with the conversion and Lions then ran out of time to score a huge win ahead of the big city derby against Peterborough RUFC at Bretton Park on Saturday (February 12, 3pm).

Moore said: “I will happily take the losing bonus point. With four senior players out and our 6ft 4ins second row coach playing scrum half it was an exceptional performance.’