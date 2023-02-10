Peterborough Lions promise to take no prisoners in the big city derby at Peterborough RUFC

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore watching on from the background. Photo: Mick Sutterby

​Lions chief Andy Moore is predicting a Borough win against a team doomed to the drop from Regional 2 East Midlands, but his players don’t agree.

Moore said: “I have said to Boro they need to make hay while the sun shines, and they have been as, according to the Fengate rumour machine, we’ve been folding every week!

"However, I will say once again, we are rebuilding on and off the field and the next 5 years will see us become bigger and better than we ever have been.

Peterborough RUFC coach Shane Manning (right). Photo: David Lowndes.

"Exciting things are happening in the background that will become public very soon.

“Rugby is changing. No longer is it the sacred sport for many of today’s players. The ethos and commitment for the game has deteriorated over the last few years and it will affect every club eventually.

"We have suffered from this. It hit us as Covid stuck and so it was a double whammy and took us a while to understand what was happening.

"Nonetheless, next season will see our resurgence. I might be predicting a Boro win, but the players are out to prove me wrong and they wont be taking prisoners!”

Moore’s men have picked up just one win all season, while Borough have been busy chasing the top four after completing back-to-back away wins.

The hosts are chasing a league double after a 37-14 win at Bretton Park earlier this season, the club’s first ever win over Lions.

But Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “There is every chance we may not play Lions again so we know they will be coming to win.

"League places and previous results count for nothing in this fixture as they showed last season so we will need to prepare well and be at our best."