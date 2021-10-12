Peterborough Lions gave their chairman a birthday boost with a cracking performance and a second win of the season

Peterborough Lions scrum half Ollie Hunter in action against Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions responded superbly to a midweek meeting between coaches and management to analyse poor results and performances to win 29-20 and set themselves up nicely for their next outing at high-flying city rivals Peterborough RUFC on October 23.

It meant a happy 60th birthday for Lions chairman Andy Moore. “At last we began to show what we can do when switched on. The difference from last week was unbelievable. I was so proud of the lads right up to the point they threw a bucket of water over me to help me celebrate my birthday!”

Another last minute unavailability looked like upsetting the day, but a desperate call to retired Lions second row stalwart Marius Andrijauskas by the chairman gave the Lions a full complement of players.

Joe Lees in possession for Peterborough Lions against Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

And for the first time this season Lions were quick off the mark. After 10 minutes of lively play Roko Duvui collected the ball deep in his own half and set off on a run, rounding five players to touch down under the posts. Sam Dumigan duly converted for 7-0.

Lions took control for the next 20 mins and were rewarded when hooker Ben Wilkinson ploughed over for the second try which went unconverted. The last 10 minutes of the first half saw a resurgence in ON’s doggedness that forced a converted try for a 12-7 half-time score.

Lions started the second half on top with exciting passages of play culminating in forward gains creating an opportunity which was duly finished by centre Weir Filikitonga with Dumigan’s conversion making it 19-7.

But back came a determined ONs and suddenly the Lions looked like they could capitulate as they went 19-20 down as the visitors scored two tries and a penalty.

Weir Filikatonga is about to score a try for Peterborough Lions against Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

However the Lions, spurred on by a 200-strong crowd, took control for the last 15 minutes and a bombardment of the ON’s defence resulted in a second try for Filikitonga with Dumigan again slotting the conversion.