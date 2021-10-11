Forward power sees Peterborough RUFC complete a fifth Midlands League win in a row... and it’s Peterborough Lions up next

Robert Moulds (on ground) scored a try for Borough at West Bridgeford.

The game pitted second-placed Borough against their third-placed hosts. Both team had lost just one match prior to their meeting a tough physical encounter was expected.

And that’s exactly what Borough received, but they stood up to the challenge superbly in perfect playing conditions.

Boro scored first after a great break and offload from debutant centre Jonathan Hamilton put Ross Chamberlain into score. The rest of the half was very close with both sides scoring tries. Boro kept their nose in front after a try to Hamilton and successful conversions and penalties from Byron Van Uden to lead 17-15 at half-time.

Borough player-coach Shane Manning played well at West Bridgeford.

In the second half Borough’s front row of Aaron Throne, player-coach Shane Manning and Stu Day began dominating at scrum time insuring plenty of go-forward ball. Despite the homeside’s clear size advantage Boro’s forwards were more than equal to the task.

Three more tries were scored by Borough’s forwards as James Stuffins, Robert Moulds and Josh Myles all crossed. With Van Uden again having a successful day from the kicking tee, and despite Bridgford having the occasional success of their own, the city side ran out deserved winners.

Borough, who remain second, now enjoy a well deserved break before locking horns with local rivals Peterborough Lions at Fortress Fengate on Saturday, October 23.

The Lions also secured an impressive Saturday result as they saw off Old Northamptonians 29-20 at Bretton Park as Weir Filikatonga claimed two tries.

Ross Chamberlain scored a try for Borough at West Bridgeford.