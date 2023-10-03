Peterborough Lions finally turned on the power to claim a first league win of the season
The city side have found it a struggle in the early stages of Counties Division One Midlands East, but they broke their duck at the fifth time of asking with a 30-25 win over Stockwood Park at Bretton Park.
Lions were physical throughout. There was stoic defence from the likes of Palvie and Matthew Worrall-Clare when required which gave the hosts a platform to deliver some free running rugby.
Power players Callum Jakes, Palu and Kane Hardwick started to break tackles and the pace of the Lions back line led by centre Dylan Evans proved too hot to handle
The Lions ran in four tries through Hardwick, Chivanganye, Paiu and Evans with Will Moore adding two conversions and two penalties.
Stockwood fought back hard in the latter stages, but Lions held on to secure a deserved win.