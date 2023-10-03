News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Peterborough Lions finally turned on the power to claim a first league win of the season

Peterborough Lions finally turned on the power to claim their first league win of the season.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The city side have found it a struggle in the early stages of Counties Division One Midlands East, but they broke their duck at the fifth time of asking with a 30-25 win over Stockwood Park at Bretton Park.

Lions were physical throughout. There was stoic defence from the likes of Palvie and Matthew Worrall-Clare when required which gave the hosts a platform to deliver some free running rugby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Power players Callum Jakes, Palu and Kane Hardwick started to break tackles and the pace of the Lions back line led by centre Dylan Evans proved too hot to handle

Matthew Worrall-Clare played well for Peterborough Lions against Stockwood Park. Photo: Mick Sutterby.Matthew Worrall-Clare played well for Peterborough Lions against Stockwood Park. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Matthew Worrall-Clare played well for Peterborough Lions against Stockwood Park. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Most Popular

The Lions ran in four tries through Hardwick, Chivanganye, Paiu and Evans with Will Moore adding two conversions and two penalties.

Stockwood fought back hard in the latter stages, but Lions held on to secure a deserved win.