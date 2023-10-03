Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city side have found it a struggle in the early stages of Counties Division One Midlands East, but they broke their duck at the fifth time of asking with a 30-25 win over Stockwood Park at Bretton Park.

Lions were physical throughout. There was stoic defence from the likes of Palvie and Matthew Worrall-Clare when required which gave the hosts a platform to deliver some free running rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power players Callum Jakes, Palu and Kane Hardwick started to break tackles and the pace of the Lions back line led by centre Dylan Evans proved too hot to handle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Worrall-Clare played well for Peterborough Lions against Stockwood Park. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The Lions ran in four tries through Hardwick, Chivanganye, Paiu and Evans with Will Moore adding two conversions and two penalties.