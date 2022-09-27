News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Lions didn't win, but at least they roared back into action

Peterborough Lions didn’t win on Saturday, but they were at least back in action and there were signs of promise for the season ahead.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 2:29 pm
Action from Lions (white) at Newbold-On-Avon. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Action from Lions (white) at Newbold-On-Avon. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Availability issues caused Lions to concede their previous Regional 2 East Midlands game, but they rustled up 17 players to travel to Newbold-On-Avon at the weekend and they delivered a decent display until fatigue hit home late in the match.

Lions started superbly with tries from Dean Elmore, Will Fredericks and Craig Irwin, all converted by Will Carrington, enabling them to lead 21-8 at the break.

The city side included 3 colts and a couple of players who thought they had retired, but still led 24-15 with 15 minutes to go before the home side punished tired legs and ran out 37-24 winners.

Peterborough Lions in possession at Newbold-On-Avon. Photo: Mick Sutterby

“We showed enough promise for 65 minutes to ease major concerns of the management,” Lions chairman Andy Moore stated. “With new signings turning up in the next couple of weeks our fortunes should improve."

Lions are currently bottom of the table and host Northampton Old Scouts at Bretton Park this Saturday (3pm).

Scouts beat Peterborough RUFC 31-24 last weekend.

Borough

DEan Elmore breaks away to score for Lions at Newbold-On-Avon. Photo: Mick Sutterby
