Peterborough Lions crash to a third straight defeat after 48 year-old fly-half is sent off in the eighth minute!

Josh Walker of Peterborough Lions offloads to Matthew Worral-Claire during the defeat Lutterworth. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions have now used over 30 different players in the first three games of the season so to lose former Tongan international Tevita Tiueti to an early bath following an altercation was not what they wanted.

And while they were coming to terms with playing most of the game with only 14 men Lions quickly found themselves 14 – 0 behind. A rally before half time by hooker and stand-in captain Ben Wilkinson saw him burst over for a try duly converted by Weir Filikitonga to make it 17-7 at the break.

The feeling amongst the travelling supporters and the coaches was that, once again a terrible first half performance could be turned around in the last 40 mins, but strange decisions from the referee resulted in the Lions getting anxious and frustrated enabling the home side to gradually increase their lead. The game was put beyond the Lions reach when centre Roko Davini was deemed to have infringed and was shown a yellow card.

Ben Wilkinson scores a try for Peterborough Lions at Lutterworth. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Down to 13 men the Lions endeavoured to play rugby and did score in the dying minutes as Filikitonga crossed under the posts before adding the conversion.

Lions charman Andy Moore said: “Last week I saw light at the end of the tunnel, this week I found out it was a train!! However the survivors added to the players coming back this Saturday, will definitely put the club back on the rails for what could prove to be the start of our season.”

Lions host fellow strugglers Market Harborough at Bretton Park on Saturday (September 25).