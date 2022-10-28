Peterborough Lions could peak in time for the big city derby against Peterborough RUFC

Peterborough Lions (white) in action against Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions lost for the seventh straight Regional 2 East Midlands game last weekend, but there was plenty to admire in a 25-6 defeat at home to league leaders Old Northamptonians – a team that stuck a half century of points on Borough a week earlier.

"It was a much improved performance from another depleted squad,” Moore said. “We still have problems with our final execution, but everyone who was there on Saturday would agree we had most of the possession and the scoreline flattered them.

“It was 6–7 at half time and quite encouraging. If we can build on this positive performance and regain some of our influential missing players then the local derby in two weeks time should be another cliffhanger.”

Fly half Tom Johnson kicked two penalties for Lions who travel to Olney on Saturday.

Olney won 33-24 at Borough last weekend after racing into a 33-7 half-time lead against another city side ravaged by injuries.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “The lads know we aren't where we were last season and we need to get that belief back. We should have a few lads returning to the side this Saturday which will add some much needed energy."

Ross Chamberlain was Borough’s best player and he, along with Doyle Gordon Michael Hall and Josh Casbon, scored tries.