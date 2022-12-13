Peterborough Lions concede again, but are set to carry on, Peterborough RUFC confident of toppling high fliers, Oundle lose a thriller

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Lions failed to rise a side for a scheduled game at Market Harborough to leave themselves 23 points adrift at the foot of the table on -11 points.

The city side are due to host Newbold-on-Avon at Bretton Park on Saturday (2pm).

When asked about completing the season, Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “Put it this way, I’ve lost three stone and I’ve cleaned up my boots!”

Peterborough RUFC’s scheduled game at Newbold last weekend was postponed because of frost. They are confident they can down third-placed Northampton Old Scouts at Fengate this Saturday (2pm).

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Scouts are a very good side who gain territory through a very good kicking game and then try to pressure you into mistakes.

"We lost the last time we played them, but in the second half of that game we dominated the physical exchanges so I think the lads will need to be prepared to do that for whole 80 minutes.

"If we stick to our plan for the whole game we should come out on top, but it will be a tough one.”

Borough should have a few senior players back from injury.

Oundle lost the only Midlands Division One match to be played last week, 38-35 at Derby with the hosts claiming the decisive try two minutes from time.