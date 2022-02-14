Peterborough Lions complete derby double over Peterborough RUFC

Potential aggro averted at the Peterborough Lions (white) v Peterborough RUFC game. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

It finished 18-10 to Lions who led 15-0 at half-time and 18-0 midway through the second-half. Borough, who were missing several first-team regulars, rallied helped by three yellow cards for the home side, but second-half tries from wingers Rob Jacobs and Nic Langton arrived too late to make Lions sweat.

Borough enjoyed plenty of possession in the first-half, but lacked the composure against an experienced home side to make it count.

Will Carrington’s penalty gave Lions a 3-0 lead before flanker Charles Pendlebury and centre Tom Johnson both crossed or tries. Carrington aded one conversion for a 15-0 half-time lead.

Thomas Johnson is on his way to a try for Peterborough Lions against Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Carrington’s drop goal stretched that lead further early in a second-half that quickly became disjointed by a series of stoppages.

Charles Frankham, Michael Goberwang-Kelly and Weir Filikitonga all spent time in the Lions’ sin bin, but Borough’s second try didn’t arrive until added time.

Lions lost their second row/coach Josh Walker with a familiar leg injury after 10 minutes, which allowed club legend, Marius Andrijauskas to take the field much to the approval of the large home support.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “I was very proud of the effort the guys put in. We were missing a number of first choice players but it didn’t show. “Lions deserved their victory, but I’m just glad this fixture is done now so we can focus on the rest of the season.”

Charles Pendlebury touches down for Peterborough Lions against Peterborough RUFC. Photo: Mick Sutterby.