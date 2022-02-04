Peterborough Lions chairman claims his team would beat the runaway league leaders at Bretton Park on Saturday with a full squad

Lions skipper Chris Diamond (white) in action at ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

That’s a bold statement given Bedford have won 15 of their 16 league games this season to open up an 18-point lead at the top, whereas Lions have lost 11 of their 16 games, including a 26-24 reverse at Old Northamptonians last weekend.

But that match typified the Lions’ stuttering campaign so far. They travelled with just 15 players which had a great bearing on the result in tiring, windy conditions.

Moore said: “Bedford Athletic are the only side we haven’t played this season and their record suggests they are the best, but I fully believe if we had all our players fit and available we would win. That’s a big ‘if’ admittedly!

Callum Jakes in possession for Lions against ONs. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

“We had seven players missing at ONs, but it was pleasing to see us come back and get so close against all the odds, We never gave up which which stands us in good stead for two big games coming up.”

After hosting Bedford, Lions have the small matter of a home game against city rivals Peterborough RUFC on February 12.