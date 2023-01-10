Action from Peterborough Lions (with ball) at Northampton Old Scouts. Photo: Mick Sutterby

Lions chairman Andy Moore is proud of his club’s achievements in securing six promotions in 15 years to National League level.

And, while results on the pitch have tailed off, Moore is also excited by the development of a multi-sports facility at their Bretton Gate base. Junior football and American Football is regularly played on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore is hoping to attract help on the rugby and club development side.

Andy Moore (left) and son Will Moore after an East Midlands Cup Final success in 2019. Photo: Mick Sutterby

Anyone interested can contact him by e-mail at [email protected]`

Moore said: “What goes up will in evidently come down and, after 15 years of great rugby producing 6 promotions, we are suffering as many clubs are at all levels, with a national downturn in all things rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However if anyone thinks the Lions are finished, it’s only wishful thinking on their part. Rugby is morphing into a new era. We have identified this and are working hard setting the foundation for the next 15 years by developing our site into a multi-sport venue.

"We have a licence to host large events and we are improving our facilities with the local diverse community in mind, working with the local council and sporting groups like Living Sport and the Football Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our site at Bretton is becoming much more than a rugby club. We are becoming the true community sports club, which will ensure Lions rugby will be around for the next 15 years and beyond.

“If anyone would like to come on board in any capacity please e-mail me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions are 23 points adrift at the bottom of the table. They sit on -15 points after losing all 14 matches, three of then by default after failing to raise a side.

They took 15 men to high-flying Northampton Old Scouts last weekend, but went down 57-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lions actually scored first through a forwards’ try from Josh Walker which was converted by Will Carrington, but they didn’t score again until the final stages as Ben Wilkinson crossed for a try after more fine work from the pack.