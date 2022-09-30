Peterborough Lions and Peterborough RUFC seek to bounce back to form in Saturday home games, great start by Borough's ladies team

Peterborough RUFC Ladies before a big win at Bedford.

Both are at home with Lions hosting Northampton Old Scouts and Borough entertaining Old Laurentians (3pm starts).

It’s been a rough start for Lions who are bottom of the table after three straight defeats including a conceded game, but club officials saw promise in their 37-24 loss at Newbold-on-Avon last weekend when they led until tiring in the final 15 minutes.

Borough were beaten by Old Scouts last weekend after a horrible first-half display,

Peterborough Lions score a try at Newbold-On-Avon. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

"It was very frustrating, but the players at least showed a lot of heart to drag themselves back into the game,” Borough coach Shane Manning said.

"And Robert Moulds played probably his best game in my time at the club, while Zac McClure and Stu Day had huge games.

"I expect an 80-minute performance this Saturday as the lads owe it to themselves."

Oundle lost for the third MIdlands Division One game in a row, 45-0 at Dudley Kinswinsford. They host Kenilworth at Occupation Road on Saturday (3pm).

Peterborough RUFC Ladies won their opening Midlands Central League game of the season in style, 53-0 at Bedford.

Eight different players ran in tries with Cheryl Smith crossing twice.

Lucy Gimson, Ellie Bath, Jess Pearce, Nat Elliott, Maddy Buckland, Cody Youngman and Poppy O’Driscoll also scored tries. Buckland also added four conversions.