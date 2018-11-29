Peterborough can roar the loudest in the battle of the Lions

It’s the clash of the Lions in National League Two North on Saturday - the Peterborough brand versus the Leicester version.

And chief of the Peterborough Lions Andy Moore firmly believes his boys can roar the loudest in a crunch relegation battle in Leicester.

Josh Waller drives forward for the Lions against Macclesfield. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“It’s the first time we’ve ever met and there’s so much at stake. We’re both at the wrong end of the table and desperate for points,” said chairman Moore.

“But I reckon if we carry on where we left off against Macclesfield we can get another precious win.

“And that would give us such a boost. It would change our thought process and give us the confidence we need to put a run of results together.

“It’s a mental thing. A couple of wins changes everything. I remember a couple of seasons ago we lost our first five or six games and then won our next five or six and went on to finish fourth in the table.”

Tom Lewis on the charge for the Lions against Macclesfield. Picture: Mick Sutterby

The Lions certainly finished last Saturday’s game against fellow strugglers Macclesfield with a flourish.

After being run ragged by the Cheshire lads for 40 minutes, the Lions changed their gameplan in the second half, using their physical superiority to good effect. They dominated the second period through forward pressure to turn a 12-0 half-time deficit into a 14-12 victory - only Lions’ second of the season.

Christian Edbrooke and Tom Lewis grabbed the tries as the Lions repeatedly sent Macclesfield reeling backwards from rolling mauls.

“Our forwards are a match for any in this league,” added Moore. “If they get it right on Staurday we can win again.

Nico Defeo tries to escape the clutches of a Macclesfield defender. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“Leicester Lions are an established National League club but they are on our hit-list. It’s a game we’ve earmarked as winnable.”

The Lions remain bottom of the table, level on points with Macclesfield, then come the Leicester Lions.

Moore is hoping to see Rory White back in his side this weekend. The star centre has missed the last three games through work commitments. Forward Jack Askham won’t be included though after he went off with concussion against Macclesfield.

Borough will be looking to make it a super six wins on the trot when they host Lutterworth at Fengate in Midlands Division One (2.15pm).

Last weekend they won 35-22 at Leighton Buzzard after trailing 14-12 at half-time.

Try-scorers were Ryan Morris, Zak McClure, Nick Langton, Owain Pearce and Sam Crooks.

Oundle were also big winners on Staurday in Midlands Division One. They stuffed Melton Mowbray 52-13 with Gareth Jacob crossing for a hat-trick of tries.

Borough Ladies were back to winning ways in Midlands One. They beat Lutterworth 37-24 and Sarah Ashton ran in three tries.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY DECEMBER 1

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Leicester Lions v Peterborough Lions.

Midlands Division One: Oundle v Northampton Old Scouts, Peterborough v Lutterworth.

Midlands Division Two East (South): Huntingdon v Market Bosworth.

Midlands Division Three East (South): Bourne v Northampton Casuals, Stamford v St Neots.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Spalding v Sleaford.

Midlands Division Four East (South): Aylestone St James v Stamford College Old Boys, Deepings v Northampton BBOB, Wellingborough OG v Thorney.

London Division Three Eastern Counties: Wisbech v West Norfolk.

TABLES

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (NORTH)

P W D L Bon Pts

Hull Ionians 12 11 0 1 10 54

Chester 12 9 0 3 9 45

Hinckley 12 9 0 3 7 43

Huddersfield 12 8 0 4 11 43

Fylde 12 7 0 5 10 38

Sedgley Park 12 6 0 6 12 36

Otley 12 7 0 5 6 34

Wharfedale 12 6 0 6 9 33

Stourbridge 12 6 0 6 8 32

Sheffield Tigers 12 5 1 6 10 32

Tynedale 12 5 1 6 10 32

Preston 12 4 0 8 14 30

South Leicester 12 4 1 7 6 24

Leicester Lions 12 3 1 8 8 22

Macclesfield 12 2 0 10 4 12

Peterboro Lions 12 2 0 10 4 12

MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE (EAST)

P W D L Bon Pts

Kettering 11 9 0 2 9 45

Paviors 11 8 0 3 13 45

Oundle 11 9 0 2 7 43

Oadby Wyggs 11 8 0 3 9 41

Peterborough 11 7 0 4 7 35

Towcestrians 11 6 0 5 7 31

Lutterworth 11 6 0 5 7 31

Wellingborough 11 7 0 4 2 30

ONs 11 6 0 5 5 29

West Bridgford 11 5 0 6 8 28

Rugby Lions 11 3 0 8 4 16

Old Scouts 11 2 0 9 2 10

Leighton Buzzard 11 1 0 10 5 9

Melton Mowbray 11 0 0 11 3 3